ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Sells $784,540.50 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $726,708.15.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,023,515.27.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,626. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.