ZPER Hits Market Cap of $439,963.73 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $439,963.73 and approximately $704.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084144 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

