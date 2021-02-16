Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.31.

ZS opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -254.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $228.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

