ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $5.92. ZTE shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 7,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.