ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 836.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $240.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.00442949 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,148,214,713 coins and its circulating supply is 14,108,989,661 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.