ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 767.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $42.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

