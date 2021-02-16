ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 13,973,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,373,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

