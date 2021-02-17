$0.01 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. CareDx reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareDx.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

