$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

OSS stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of 181.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

