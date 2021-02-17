-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 147,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,873. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
