-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 147,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,873. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

