-$0.08 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 198,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

