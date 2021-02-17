$0.09 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.26. Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 49,446,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,103,125. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

