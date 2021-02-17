-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 258,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

