$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $1.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 635,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,080. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.