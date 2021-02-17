$0.23 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.04. 609,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -339.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

