-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

LVS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 445,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

