$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.17. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NS. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

