$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.