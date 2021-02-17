$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. LivaNova reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

