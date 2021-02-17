$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $8,379,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

