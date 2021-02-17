$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 6,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,838. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

