$0.84 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,226,473 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. 8,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

