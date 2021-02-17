$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Lazard reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,678. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after buying an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.