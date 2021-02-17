$0.89 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 205,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

