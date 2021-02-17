0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $30.45 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031330 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

