0Chain Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.71 million and approximately $855,706.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032224 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.