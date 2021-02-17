0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $1.56 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $355.39 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00850044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.04953802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00043794 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

