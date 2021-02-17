0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $2.32 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

