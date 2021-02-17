0xcert (ZXC) Trading Up 33.8% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $11,310.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.