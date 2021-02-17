$1.05 EPS Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

QFIN stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.