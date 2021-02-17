$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

NYSE ANF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.