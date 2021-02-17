$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

