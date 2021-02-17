$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 704.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 96,657 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Hasbro by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

