$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

