$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,257 shares of company stock worth $46,426,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $585.74 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.