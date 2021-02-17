$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

BC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.