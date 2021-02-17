$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

