-$1.55 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.42). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 804.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,822,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.