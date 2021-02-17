$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.05. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

