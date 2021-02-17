$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

