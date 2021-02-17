1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 51,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,694. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

