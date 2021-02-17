10,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 66.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. 2,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,167. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

