102,583 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. 22,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $105.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

