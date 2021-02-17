104,026 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,907. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

