10,480 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.51. 49,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $494.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.06. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

