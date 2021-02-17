111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 15%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded down 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.23. 1,725,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,482,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YI. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

