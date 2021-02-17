111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 15%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded down 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.23. 1,725,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,482,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.21.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
