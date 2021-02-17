11,644 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,644 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,925. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

