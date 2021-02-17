$126.94 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $126.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $298.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $404.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $928.28 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

