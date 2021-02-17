$126.94 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $126.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $298.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $404.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $928.28 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

NYSE SEAS opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

