12,841 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Trane Technologies comprises 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. 14,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

